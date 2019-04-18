Liberia’s President congratulates Israeli Premier on reelection

Liberia President George Manneh Weah has congratulated Mr.. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister-Elect of the State of Israel on his re-election as Prime Minister of that country.In his message to the Israeli Prime Minister, President Weah conveyed heartfelt congratulations, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, to the Israeli Prime Minister.

President Weah then entertained the hope that the bond of friendship and cooperation subsisting between the two countries in the spirit of continued mutual and International cooperation will be further strengthened for the betterment of their respective countries.

The Liberian President prayed that the Almighty God will endow Prime Minister-Elect Netanyahu with abundant wisdom, strength and good health as he again leads his people to sustained peace and prosperity.