Liberia’s President donates rice, cash to fasting Muslims

Liberia President George Mannah Weah has donated three thousand (3,000) bags of rice and three million Liberian dollars to fasting Muslims in the fifteen political sub-divisions of Liberia for the celebration of Ramadan.The rice and cash will be distributed to Muslim communities in the fifteen counties of Liberia.

Presenting the cash and rice to the superintendents of the 15 counties in Monrovia Wednesday on behalf of President Weah, Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf said: “He has asked me to identify with the thousands of Muslims across the country who are observing the month of Ramadan in fasting ”

Mr. Sirleaf said he was empowered by the president as the minister of internal Affairs to mandate the superintendents to distribute the items to Muslim communities across the country.

“If the Muslim people can break their fast with this rice and the money donated it will ever be remembered by the Muslim community,” he said, adding, “president stands for unity and wants to see Liberians working together”

According to him, the superintendents are very key in the running of the local government system of the country, adding that he was very pleased to be part of the kind gesture from the president to the

Liberian Muslims.

He used the occasion to call on all Liberians to give the president a chance in steering the affairs of the country and later judge him and decide during the 2023 presidential election.

He further urged citizens to be patient and give the President time to build roads, improve the health and education sectors as promised.

In remarks at the presentation ceremony, the Chairperson of the National Superintendents Council, Grand Bassa County Superintendent Janjay Baikpeh, said the kind gesture of the president to the Muslim community for their Ramadan is not strange, adding that since his inception as President he has always surprised the Muslim community.

“We want to appreciate the President for his kind donation to our people around the counties,” Superintendent Baikpeh said.