Liberia’s President marks second year in office

President George Weah on Wednesday, January 22 took to social media to commend Liberians as he celebrated his second year in office.Wednesday, January 22, marked exactly two years since President President Weah was sworn into office as the 24th President of the Republic of Liberia.

“My fellow Liberians; today marks two years since I took the oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of our great nation. The journey hasn’t always been an easy one, but by the special grace of God, we have been able to persevere,” the Liberian leader said.

President Weah said over the last two years he has witnessed with great delight, “Liberians from all across the territorial boundaries of this great nation and those beyond the shores of our waters exhibit a great deal of patriotism through their resilience, patience and cooperation; and I want to thank you all for such a great display of nationalism.”

The President, in the Facebook post, hailed his compatriots for continuing to inspire hope in one another by not giving up, “but by trusting and believing that better days are ahead despite the daunting task at hand.”

“Over the last two years of our administration, we may have had dissenting views as it pertains to the governance of our country and the well-being of our citizenry, but we continue to find a common

ground that Liberia is all that we have, thus we must all work cooperatively in achieving the Liberia that we so dearly desire,” he added.

As the nation commemorated the 2nd anniversary of his administration, the President assured the populace of his government’s commitment in fulfilling the promises made when his tripartite Coalition for Democratic Change party sought their trust and confidence to steer the affairs of this great country.

“But all we need is your continuous prayers, a bit more patience and cooperation – as well as your unwavering and unflinching support,” the Liberian Leader pointed out.

According to him, he is reminded of the proverbial adage: “tough times don’t last, tough people do”, adding: “I have seen your toughness as a people over the years. You have stayed the course with courage and fortitude — and with a great deal of patriotism. Thus I’m confident that we are headed towards an upward trajectory as a nation.”

These attributes and virtues on the part of Liberians, he added, have inspired his government to continue to double its efforts in ensuring that it works in the best interest of the population as Liberia strives for shared prosperity. Such commitment is “so dear to my heart”, he noted.