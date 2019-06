Liberia’s President George Manneh has departed the country for state visits to Nigeria and Gabon.In Nigeria he will attend activities marking the celebration of the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari which was held about two weeks ago. President Buhari was recently elected as Nigeria President for a second term.

According to a presidential statement issued here Wednesday, President Weah who departed the country on June 11 will also pay a state visit to Gabon and return on June 16.