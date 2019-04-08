Liberia’s President optimistic about socioeconomic transformation

Liberia President George Manneh Weah has expressed confidence that the West African country can achieve sustainable socio-economic transformation once it continues to work with the right partners.The President was speaking Sunday when he met members of the 22-man delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Jamaica Resort in Paynesville on their second day of engagement with heads of key government institutions, discussing investment possibility in various

sectors of the country.

“Liberia is a small country and there’s no electricity, infrastructural development is scarce, the roads are bad. But we believe that once big countries can achieve transformation; Liberia can also achieve in those areas,” said Pres. Weah.

The Liberian leader expressed gratitude to the delegation for coming to Liberia just a week after he returned from a State visit to the UAE where he met Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and private sector investors.

As the delegation is set to depart on Tuesday, the President hoped that the different investors, who have met with Liberian officials, will come back soon and get the real work rolled out.

Members of the UAE delegation made up of private and public sector executives split out on Sunday for field trips, visiting the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, the Port of Buchanan, Roberts International Airport and James Spriggs Payne Airport.

They are expected to continue the assessment of other institutions, including the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and the Ministry of Agriculture facilities.

Meanwhile, the head of delegation, Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development, has said the visit has already begun yielding fruits, alluding to the tour of

various facilities that presently hope for investment.

Key areas being explored are political and capacity-building, agriculture, healthcare, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), road connectivity and infrastructure, education, energy, and religious

sectors.