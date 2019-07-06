Liberia’s President reiterates commitment to fight abuse

Liberia President Dr. George Manneh Weah says his commitment to fighting abuse, discrimination and exploitation against women and girls remains strong, and that justice against sexual predators will not be compromised.According to the Liberia Leader, rape, domestic abuse and sexual harassment have no place in any civilized society, vowing to visit the full force of the law upon perpetrators.

President Dr. George Manneh Weah gave the assurance Thursday, July 4 at his Foreign Affairs Ministry Office when he met the leadership of a local group, March for Justice, an advocacy alliance of organizations advocating the rights of girls and women in the country.

The President’s meeting with the leadership of the group came when throngs of placard-carrying young people and other concerned Liberians converged on Capitol Hill seeking government’s attention, particularly an audience with the Head of State, over what they considered controversies and miseries surrounding the death of a student, Odell Sherman.

Child rights advocates Satta Sherrif and Titus Kpallah headed the five-member delegation that represented the March for Justice group at the meeting with the President.

The President told the delegation that, as “Feminist-In-Chief” and Head of State, he would personally always ensure that perpetrators of hideous crimes against Liberian women and girls face full expeditious justice.

“It is very saddening to always hear or see that our mothers, sisters and even teens are continually molested and victimized by heartless people in this country,” the President stressed, adding that the

protection and defense of women and girls’ rights will remain paramount to him personally and his government generally.

“My taking of the title, Feminist-In-Chief” is not for bluff; it is rather to always stand up for the cause of women and girls and against perpetrators of sexual gender-based violence,” the Liberian Leader

further asserted.

Commenting on the death of student Odell Sherman, President Weah said the Government of Liberia will accept requests by the family of the late student Odell Sherman to bring in any independent pathologist of their choice to conduct autopsy on the remains of the deceased.

President Weah assured the delegation from the March for Justice and family of the deceased that Government will take responsibility to pay the cost for hiring any qualified pathologist when brought in by the family of the late Odell.

He however called on Liberians to learn to trust and respect national officials and institutions having fiduciary responsibilities to perform the specific tasks for which they were put into office or established.