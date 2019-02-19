Liberia’s president reiterates commitment to fight corruption

Liberia’s President Dr. George Manneh Weah has described payroll padding or the placement of ‘ghost names’ on payrolls, and other corrupt practices as long existing phenomena in the West African country’s public service.The Liberian leader observed that previous political administrations failed to eradicate this menace, but promised that his administration will continue to take the necessary steps to end such menace.

President Weah stressed that his administration would do everything possible and necessary in supporting anti-graft institutions to end fraudulent fiscal practices in government.

In his remarks during the dedication of state-of-the-art facilities at the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) in the Monrovia suburb of Congo Town Monday, President Weah acknowledged the monumental task of ending corruption but said continuous necessary support and encouragement to anti-graft agencies such as the IAA will uncover and nip in the bud fiscal malfeasance at government institutions.

President Weah noted that waste, abuse and pillage of public resources have continuously undermined Liberia’s development since independence, emphasizing that past administrations have fought fruitlessly to end corruption.

He observed that despite consistent and relentless efforts, officials of government continue to violate the public trust with impunity.

President Weah reiterated his inaugural pledge to spare no effort to fight corruption. He said government has been working to equip anti-graft institutions in fulfillment of that pledge.

“In fulfillment of this pledge, my Administration has committed significant resources to anti-graft institutions, including the Internal Audit Agency,” he said adding “And we will continue to provide the necessary support that these institutions need to do their job.”

The Liberian leader disclosed that the administration is presently prosecuting Government employees who have been engaged in fiscal misdeeds, stressing, “All those that will be found guilty will be dealt with in keeping with the full weight of the law.”

He applauded the IAA for robustly working to help the government realize its anti-graft pledge.

“Since its establishment, the Internal Audit Agency has been doing a commendable job in cleaning our government’s payrolls padded with ghost workers,” he acknowledged.

As a result of IAA’s robustness and alertness to fight corruption and clean payroll of ghost names, President Weah said millions of dollars have been saved from such exercises conducted at the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.