Liberia’s president submits bill for independent aviation

Liberia President George Manneh Weah has submitted to the House of Representatives for enactment two bills titled “An Act Amending and Restating an Act to create an Independent Civil Aviation Authority, to provide Regulation and promotion of Civil Aviation in Liberia to foster its safe and orderly development.The other bill is to create the Liberia Civil Aviation Act of 2019 and An Act creating an Accident Investigation Bureau of 2019.”

In a communication to plenary on Tuesday, the Liberian leader indicated that the bills when passed will transfer the Accident Investigation functions, previously assigned to the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) under the current Act, to a new Accident Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Transport.

He further stated that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has been concerned that the LCAA, which is a party to aviation activities, may be investigating “herself” where there is an accident, noting that it has a negative impact on the civil aviation program of Liberia and must be addressed to remain in good standing with the ICAO.

Among other things, the Chief Executive said these bills seek to provide an administrative structure that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of aviation operations in Liberia.

“For instance, the Authority since its establishment in 2006 has been operated by only a Director General without any deputies, thereby reducing the operationalization and administrative effectiveness of the Authority. The new Civil Aviation Act addresses that in line with

international best practices,” he stressed.

Following a motion from Margibi County District#2 Representative, Ivar Jones, it was unanimously agreed upon that the communication be sent to the committees on Transport and Judiciary to review the communication from the Liberian leader and report in one week.

At the same time, the committee on Post and Telecommunication has been mandated by the plenary to investigate a communication from River Gee County District #3 Representative, Francis Dopoh, informing that body of the state of affairs of the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LIBTELCO).

In his communication, Dopoh indicated that about seventy-five Ministries and Agencies in Liberia are heavily indebted to the Liberia-owned competing telecommunications company.

“This indebtedness on the part of government ministries and agencies in the amount of US$4m makes our State-Owned Enterprises non-competitive and creates the wrong impression that public

corporations are not viable, if nothing is done,” Dopoh said.

The River Gee County lawmaker urged plenary to “exhaust its oversight responsibility to ensure that LIBTELCO does not go bankrupt with such a huge receivable on account of government’s ministries and agencies”.