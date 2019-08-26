Liberia’s president urges citizens to keep peace

Liberia President George Weah has departed the country to join other African heads of State and government for the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-2019) which takes place August 28-31 in Yokohama, Japan.This year’s edition of TICAD known as the “Africa Month 2019” is being held under the theme:: “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future.”

Shortly before departing the country on Saturday morning on National Flag Day President Weah wished all Liberians well and urged them to continue their respect and allegiance to the national ensign.

“I wish Liberians a happy Flag Day. This is your country; we need to keep the peace, enjoy your Flag Day and I wish you all the best,” the President said in a brief chat with the press, as he and his entourage embarked the plane at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County..

More than 4,500 participants including heads of state and government, representatives of international and regional organizations, civil society, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the private sector are converging on Yokohama for the conference, according to Japanese

authorities.

As an international conference led by the government of Japan, TICAD is co-sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the African Union Commission (AUC), and the World Bank Group.

On the margins of the meeting, President Weah is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Japanese officials and world leaders.

While the President is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Office Staff, Nathaniel Farlo McGill, will act as chair of the cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and via

telephone contacts with the President.