Liberia’s President urges citizens to remain resilient

Liberia President George Manneh Weah has called on partisans of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and all well-meaning Liberians to remain resilient in the face of vicious opposition machinations and trickery to divert attention from ongoing national developments.President Weah told a huge gathering of CDC partisans on Bushrod Island that the June 7 protest was a ploy shrouded in hypocrisy only to distract the attention of Liberians from many positive interventions his government is making to improve lives and develop the country.

The President questioned the moral justification and significance of the street protest being organized by detractors under the hallowed pretext of wanting to “Save the State”

President Weah acknowledged that there are challenges in the economy which his government is endeavoring to ameliorate but that this does not amount to the collapse of the state.

He assured Liberians that the country under his leadership will never experience division and stagnation.

The CDC political leader made the remarks in New Kru Town where partisans gathered for primaries to choose candidates for the Montserrado County Senatorial and District #15 Representative

by-elections.

He said his one and half years leadership has been focused on fixing the economic and social problems which the past administration left behind.

The Liberian leader observed that the planned protest was a mere display of frustration against the CDC-led government for performing to expectations far more than what those who led for 12 years could not do.

“It is intended to stop you from paving the community roads. It is to stop you from connecting the country with paved roads. They do not want to see you modernize the huts of poor people who have been living in squalor since the founding of the country. It is to stop you from improving the education system,” he added.