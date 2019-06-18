Liberia’s president urges increase in trade in Africa

Liberia President Dr. George Manneh Weah says increased collaboration and cooperation amongst African nations in the areas of trade and investment is a catalyst to rapid socio-economic development on the continent.The Liberian leader lamented the high cost of trade and commerce between and amongst African countries than outside the continent and called for increased liberalization of constraints hampering intra-Africa commerce.

President Weah made the assertions on Monday when he hosted Ghana’s Special Envoy and Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Dr. Weah stressed the need for concerted efforts and knowledge sharing amongst governments in exploring agriculture opportunities.

He said Liberia has great potential in the agriculture sector and offers prospects into which foreign partners can tap.

“Liberia has a blessed soil and weather conditions,” the Liberian leader told the visitor adding “Our land is fertile and arable and supported by equal amounts of sun and rain during the year. We only

need the kind of capacity and expertise others have to make progress, and we are willing to learn from others on what we can do here successfully.”

He reiterated Liberia’s support and commitment to African countries having the potential to improve trade and economic growth of other countries, while respecting and maintaining their individual

sovereignties.

Speaking during the meeting, the Ghanaian Envoy commended President Weah and his government for ably managing the June 7 protest, saying that the successful end of it has sent a clear message of Liberia’s democratic maturity.

“Ghana is ever ready to partner with Liberia in boosting trade and investment,” Ambassador Alan Kyerematen stressed.

He disclosed Ghana’s ambition to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

Ghana is one of eight countries bidding to host the Secretariat. They include Ethiopia, Egypt and Swaziland.