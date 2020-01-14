Liberia’s President urges National Legislature to make 2020 most productive year

Liberia President George Manneh Weah is urging members of the 54th National Legislature to work hard to “make 2020 the most productive year since the 54th Legislature commenced its duties”.Speaking on Monday at the opening of the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature on Capitol Hill in Monrovia, President Weah told the legislators that it is his fervent hope that they have come back with renewed vigor, strong determination, unrelenting commitment, and a dedicated spirit to do the work of the people.

He applauded the Legislators for the level of work they did during the just-ended 2nd Session, noting that many important bills were enacted in support of the Government’s effort to deliver to the high

expectations of Liberian People.

One of such Acts, which he believes is worthy of note is the law resulting to the harmonization of Government salaries. “For the very first time in our legislative history, you showed the courage, wisdom, and determination to trim the Government’s wage bill, and we applaud

you for that”, President Weah pointed out.

President Weah however called the attention of the Lawmakers to the fact that there are still a few bills pending before them which require urgent attention and action, so that everyone can continue to make progress.

The Liberian leader at the same time reminded the legislators that on the 4th working Monday of January, in keeping with the requirements of the Liberian Constitution, he will present his legislative agenda and report to the Legislature on the State of the Nation in an Annual Message.

In the Address, the President said, detailed elaboration of plans for the ensuing year, and a clear set out for new strategies and programs that will drive the Nation to further and faster growth and

development.

“From my perspective, this year 2020, which marks the turn of the decade, is the most critical year since my incumbency, it is the year when we will consolidate our gains and launch Liberia upwards and onwards on a solid platform of policies and practical programs that will begin to turn our economy around”, the President assures.