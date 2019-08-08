Liberia’s President vows to achieve transform of nation

Liberia President George Weah says improving feeder and primary road infrastructure, the agriculture sector, and markets are priorities of the government’s development framework, the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).As such, the Liberian leader pointed out, Liberians must adopt the “virtue” of patience and work for the common good of the nation.

He made the remarks Wednesday as he dedicated the transformed Old Road Joe Bar Market in Sinkor.

Before its demolition and reconstruction by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), President Weah re-roofed the market before he became Senator of Montserrado County in 2014. The large market hall, built on three lots of land, costs US$206,000.

The President told the excited crowd of petit traders and market women: “This is the moment for Liberia to move forward. I want you to join me to develop this country.”

In June, he cut the ribbon to a similar modern market on Du Port Road during which he announced that markets on the Old Road and in Duala would also be renovated.

He indicated that the overall transformation of the nation cannot be achieved amidst distractions and attempts by some people to undermine progress under the guise of politicking.

“With peace and harmony, we can construct what has not been there. Liberia will not fail under my regime –Liberia will be better, and I can guarantee you that. In the next year, you will see. For example, we’re already putting in place the coastal road. In my life, I am a workaholic and I don’t’ make excuses,” said President Weah.

He added: “I don’t believe in rhetoric; I’m a practical man,” and stressed the importance for all citizens, who believe that his government was proceeding in error to bring their ideas to the table

and not only sit on the fence with criticism and painting the image of the country ugly with the intention to derail national advancement.

He however pointed out that while his government remains open to inclusiveness irrespective of party politics or other backgrounds, “only those who were in government before and want to sincerely help us move the country’s agenda forward, will be welcomed.”

“Those who think that whatever you do is wrong, and want to sabotage the Liberian people’s goal for development, will be weeded out of government. My people, let us work together to build this country,” the President also said, as he commended international partners for their continuous support to the development of Liberia.