Liberia’s president vows to gender equality, protection of women

Liberia President George Manneh Weah has reiterated his commitment to the promotion and protection of women and girls against sexual gender-based violence and gender inequality.President Weah made the pledge at his office Wednesday when he received a petition from women representing 10 civil society organizations.

The women through their designated speaker, Mmenbeydo Joah-Harell, petitioned the President to protect the rights of women, increase the number of women in government and, provide security in District #15, Logan Town on Bushrod Island where a representative bye-election re-run is to be held shortly.

The Liberian leader told the petitioners that his commitment to gender equality and protection of the rights of women, girls and children would not diminish for any reason.

“I want to assure residents of Montserrado County, particularly voters and candidates of District #15, as well as all Liberians and the world that there would be a free, fair and transparent election nytime under my administration,” the Liberian Chief Executive averred, adding that he would increase security presence in District #15 if there would be a rerun.

President Weah also reminded the women to take responsibility to preach peace and urged them to also prevail on their relatives, mainly youth, to at all times be peaceful and refrain from violence.

He reiterated his call on leaders of political parties to encourage their supporters to be civil and peaceful during election times.

The Liberian leader also promised a timely and prompt investigation into last Saturday’s violence in District #15.