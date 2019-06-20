Liberia’s President vows to grow the economy

Liberia President George Manneh Weah has reiterated Government’s commitment to tackling the prevailing economic challenges facing the country.During discussions with officials of the Liberia office of the Work Bank Group Wednesday, President Weah recounted concrete actions that his government has been taking to salvage the ailing economy it inherited; saying transparency and accountability policies at all levels of government are being enforced.

The World Bank officials, who paid a courtesy call on President Weah, included two outgoing officials: Dr. Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Liberia, Sierra Leone and Ghana and the Country Manager for Liberia, Larisa Leshchenko. The successor of the Banks’ Liberia Country Manager, Khwima Nthara,also attended the meeting.

President Weah thanked the World Bank Group and its officials for their support to Liberia’s economic recovery efforts and promised Government’s cooperation and support to the Bank’s new Country Manager, Dr. Khwima Nthara.

In remarks, Dr. Kerali said it was a great opportunity working with President Weah and his Government during his term.

He said the World Bank Group remains committed to helping Liberia and disclosed that the Bank would be increasing its funding to US$210 million for a three-year period. Dr. Kerali expressed the interest of the World Bank Liberia team in working with the government to review some concession agreements.

He stressed the importance of the Southeastern Corridor Road Asset Management Project (SECRAMP), promising that the World Bank would ensure that the project becomes a reality.