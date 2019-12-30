Liberia’s President vows to protect country amid threats of protest

Liberia President George Manneh Weah, has reassured Liberians and residents that there will be no instability in the Country under his administration.President Weah said he has the constitutional duty to protect all Liberians and residents and to ensure that every inch of the length and breadth of the country is secured.

In remarks during the 115th anniversary of the Georgia Patten United Methodist Church in Monrovia on Sunday, December 29, 2019, President Weah urged citizens and residents to go about their normal activities without fear.

President Weah said peace is important and will always prevail. “This is a country of laws, and not men. I am going to protect this land in keeping with the constitution,” the Liberian Chief Executive stressed.

The Liberian leader assured the congregation and all Liberians that his administration, which was elected democratically will stay its course until he ends his democratic tenure.

“The state will be protected by me,” the President emphasized. “Go about your normal activities. Our constitution is clear about peaceful assembly. No protest is going to take place.”, an Executive Mansion press statement issued here Monday said.