Liberia’s President warns against violence

“The attention of the Executive Mansion is drawn to the appalling electoral violence which occurred on Saturday, August 17, in district 15 between supporters of the Coalition for Democratic Cghange and the four collaborating opposition parties,” President George Manneh Weah has said.”The maintenance of the peace is a high priority on the government’s agenda, and it will spare no effort in ensuring the protection of lives and properties,” the Liberian pointed out adding Electoral violence in all its forms will not be tolerated, and individuals who disrupt the peace will face the full weight of the law.”

President Weah has accordingly mandated the Liberian national police and other security agencies to be proactive and bring to book anyone who engages in violence.

The government remains committed to ensuring that all Liberians exercise their democratic rights. Notwithstanding, political parties should ensure that their supporters remain peaceful at all times. Political leaders will be held accountable for disruptive behavior, regardless of their political alignment, an executive mansion release issued hefre Sunday quotes the Liberian leader as saying..

Meanwhile, the President is urging candidates and political leaders to restart the process of engagement under the auspices of the National Elections Commission Inter-Party Consultative Dialogue, while at the same time warning against the use of vitriolic rhetoric that could lead to violence.

The Liberian Leader, has accordingly called on residents of district 15 in Mongtserrado County to refrain from violence, stressing that it is the responsibility of every Liberian to maintain the peace the country enjoys.