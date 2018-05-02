Libya: 14 killed in election HQ suicide blast

Published on 02.05.2018 at 21h21 by APA News

At least fourteen people have been killed in an explosion targeting the headquarters of Libya’s National Electoral Commission early on Wednesday.The army commander of the area around the capital Tripoli, Major General Abdel Basset Marwan said the commission’s offices were broken into by two suicide bombers.

The resulting blast killed several civilians

and wounded several more.

The Interior minister told a press conference that at least 14 people were killed.

Staff at a field hospital in Tripoli put the death toll at 15 and 19 wounded among them two policemen.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.