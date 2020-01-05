Libya: 5 civilians killed in clashes on several axes south of Tripoli

Local media has reported outbreak of fierce clashes Saturday in several axes south of the capital Tripoli between the Libyan National army and forces of the Accord Government.The sources quoted eye witnesses saying that the Libyan army carried out attacks on positions of the Accord Government forces south and southeast of Tripoli, where the sounds of heavy artillery rock the neighborhoods of the capital and can be heard clearly in several axes.

In the meantime the spokesman of ambulance and emergency department at the health ministry in the Accord Government Osama Ali said that 5 civilians were killed and three others were wounded in confrontations at Essedra area south of Tripoli.

Some residential neighborhoods have been subjected Saturday to the fall of indiscriminate shells, as a result renewed armed confrontations especially in Sala Eddin area south of the capital and near Mitiga airport east of the capital.

The war plane of the Libyan National Army launched two air raids against Al Nwasi battalion at the center of the capital .