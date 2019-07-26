Libya: About 115 feared dead, 134 rescued after boat capsizes

Libya coast guards have confirmed that about 115 people are missing and feared dead and another 134 were rescued after a wooden boat carrying migrants capsized on Thursday off the coast near Komas, east of the capital Tripoli.The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), that estimates up to 150 people feared dead, said this is the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year.

According to the Agency, Thursday’s tragedy takes the death toll of Mediterranean migrants to over 600 this year.

Many of the 250 people on board the wooden boat were from Eritrea and other sub-Saharan Africa and Arab countries.

Many migrants and refugees whom try to reach Europe in unseaworthy boats use Libya as a transit hub.