Libya: Airstrike kill 30 students of military academy

It was reported that 30 military college students have been killed or wounded in airstrike in the Libyan capital Tripoli, reports said on Monday.The information office of the health ministry of the Accord Government said that 30 students were killed and 37 others were wounded in this airstrike.

The Accord Government accused forces of Khalifa Hafter,the commander of Libyan Army of carrying out the airstrike while the spokesman of the Libyan army Ahmed Mesmary denied this accusation and also denied the responsibility of the attack on the military college south of Tripoli.

The UN Support Mission in Libya strongly condemned Sunday the bombing of a military a academy in the capital Tripoli, which according to news reports left at least 30 dead and more than 30 others wounded.

It added that the growing escalation of military operations will complicate the situation in Libya and threaten the chances of resuming the political process.

Presidential Council condemned the airstrike on military college in Tripoli and announced 3 days mourning calling for an end of such crimes after 9 months of fighting.

It added in a statement Sunday that this attack comes among series of attacks which targeted the two civilian airports of Mitiga and Miserata, government buildings, schools, hospitals and residential areas, calling the international society to interfere.

In the meantime, source reported Sunday that drone plane targeted for the first time an air base in the western region where 3 soldiers were killed and 6 others were wounded. This base belongs to the Libyan National Army and they blamed forces of the Accord Government for the attack.