Libya and Iran discuss culture, artistic interactions

Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaili and his Libyan counterpart Mabrouka Toghi Othman reviewed developing cultural, artistic interactions.The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ceremony held in Mauritania to introduce the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, as the Culture Capital in the Islamic World for 2023.

Referring to the cultural and artistic capacities of Iran and Libya, especially in the field of cinema, poetry, literature and visual arts, Esmaili considered this meeting as the beginning of a new chapter in artistic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Toghi Othman pointed to the good reception of the Libyan people and artists from the calligraphy exhibition of Iranian artists that was held recently in Libya.

She said that such art programs will make the people of North African countries more aware of the artistic and cultural richness of Iranian artists.