Libya: Anti-government protests continue in Sudan

Security forces on Wednesday fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters in Kasala State ,East Sudan, demanding president Omer al-Bashir ,has been in power to for nearly 30 years, to stop down.The marchers chanted anti -government slogans on main streets of city and in front of a military base.

They intended to hand a message to the State Government in which they asking al-Bashir to leave the power for failing country before erupted by security forces who fired at them.

Another rally also took place on the same day in Halfa ,second largest city in state, dozens are reportedly arrested during the protest

This came hours after 11 injured in similar protest in Capital Khartoum , demanding al-Bashir to step down.

National wide protests in Sudan started on 19 December in Atbarh City of River Nile State in North Sudan for rise of bread praise.

It quickly spreaded in most of Sudan and demands turned to change al-Bashir’s regime . tens thousands took to streets in over 25 cities and states .

Government buildings, including the ruling party of national congress burnt. Officials said 24 killed but human rights organizations put the death toll to nearly 40.

Sudan has faced financial hardship since the independent of South Sudan in 2011 ,took 75% oilfield ,which was main resource for foreign currencies in country . Recently inflation jumped to nearly 70%.