Libya authorities welcome UN’s extended mission

The Presidential Council in Libya has welcomed an extension of the UN’s mission to the country until September 2020, warning that the international community cannot turn its back on the ongoing security and political crises in the country.The PC issued a statement seen by APA on Friday also welcoming a Security Council resolution recognizing the National Accord Government as the only legitimate authority in Libya and the call on UN member states to stop backing parallel institutions.

The PC pointed out the necessity of ending the fighting in the capital Tripoli between forces loyal to the National Accord Government and troops under warlord Khalifa Hafter.

The government which backed by the international community also called for the implementation of sanctions on Hafter, describing him as a war criminal.

The Libya media earlier this week reported that the UN Security Council had extended the mandate of its mission in Libya until September 15, 2020.

A resolution of the UN Security Council says the mandate of its mission is to support efforts for dialogue aimed at stabilizing the economic and security situation.

The resolution also requested the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to provide an assessment of the required steps to reaching a ceasefire in Libya where the battle for Tripoli has raged since April.

Over two thousand people have been reported killed and tens of thousands more displaced in and out of the country.

Libya had plunged into instability since the overthrow in an armed uprising of long-term ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.