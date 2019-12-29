Libya conflict: Oil refinery may shut down

The Libyan oil corporation in Tripoli says it is contemplating ceasing operation in its Zawya oil well and evacuating workers from the refinery following renewed clashes 40km west of the capital.The ongoing conflict in Libya is affecting many institutions in the west of the country such as factories, schools, petroleum installations and offices of the National Accord Government locate in the front line of the battle for Tripoli being waged by warlord Khalifa Hafter.

The Libya National Oil Corporation on Saturday warned that it might stop production from its Al Shrara oilfield which is the main supplier and exporter of its crude oil from the Zawya refinery.

The sites adjacent to the oil storage facilities run by the refinery were bombed from the air for the third time on Saturday.

The chairman of the oil corporation Mustafa Sunallah said stopping operations in Zawya harbor will lead to a drop in Libya’s oil production to 300 barrels per day.

He said it might cause the refinery to stop refining oil, which will force them to begin importing quantities of fuel.

This will incur losses for Libya running into hundreds of millions of dollars, he warned.