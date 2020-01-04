Libya: Flights at Tripoli airport remains suspended

The administration of Mitiga international airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli suspended air flights Friday for the second time in the same day for the fear of airstrikes.Earlier Friday official announced the halt of air navigation at Mitiga international airport Friday morning till further notice.

The forces of the Accord Government said that the bombing had renewed on the airport by 4 rockets, adding that the bombing by khalifa Hfter militia caused panic for travelers and staff.

The statement of the Accord Government forces pointed out that the stop of air navigation after the fall of more than 20 rockets on the airport.

It added that the random shelling on the airport started Friday night and continued till Friday morning which forced a number of families living near the airport to leave their houses.

On the 12th of last December Mitiga international airport which is the only airport in the capital was reopened after closure for 3 months as a result for being bombed several times.