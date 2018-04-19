Libya military governor survives assassination bid

At least one person was killed and two others wounded in Wednesday’s failed assassination attempt targeting Abdu Al Razak Nathori, the military governor of Libya’s eastern city Benghazi.Ahmed Mesmari, the spokesman of the Libyan army led by Khalifa Hafter said a bomb planted in a car parked on a side street went off as Nathori’s motorcade drove past in the city at noon on Wednesday.

Mesmari said the governor escaped unhurt.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abortive assassination attempt on the governor, a staunch ally of General Hafter.

According to French sources, Hafter is currently ill and is being treated at a Paris hospital.

Last week local media reported that his health has deteriorated, although details about his condition remain sketchy.

Libya’s national unity government is based in the capital Tripoli but its authority is challenged by Haftar who is backed by a parallel administration in the east of the country and by the only elected parliament.

Libya has been caught up in a politico-security crisis since the fall and subsequent death of former leader, Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.