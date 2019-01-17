Libya: One killed, 17 wounded in armed clashes in Tripoli

Clashes broke out early Wednesday morning between two rival militias in the south border of Libya’s capital Tripoli.The armed clashes took place between Tripoli protection force which belongs to the UN backed government and the seventh brigade militia which attacked the capital 3 months ago.

The 7th brigade moved Tarhuna city south of Tripoli .an positioned in the area of Gasar Ben Gasher an outskirt of the capital.

Tripoli protection force had to fight the brigade which failed to comply with orders to withdraw from the area and began fighting according to Tripoli protection force statement.

The spokesman of the injury affairs at the health ministry Malek Mersi’t said that one was killed and 17 others were wounded in the clashes.

The UN mission in Libya warned from breaking the ceasefire and the held party who initiated the fighting to responsible.