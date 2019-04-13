Libya: Over 9500 displaced as fighting intensifies-UN

The UN office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs said that more than nine thousand and five hundred people displaced since the start of clashes in Tripoli on 5th AprilIt added that the displacement movement from the areas that are affected by the clashes is in increase and Many families are still stuck in conflict-affected areas as concerns over their safety and supply decrease.

The areas south of the capital Tripoli witnessed Friday fierce clashes led to the evacuation of many families to their houses.

Red Crescent said that they evacuated 200 Libyan families and 250 African workers from Swani town south of Tripoli.

In the meantime it was reported that the air force targeted a military camp that belongs to a force allied with the internationally recognized government in Zuwara city near Libyan Tunisian border leaving one wounded.

Other source said also that war plane belongs to the Libyan National Army under the command of Khalifa Hafter attacked Friday Meetiga airport which is the only operating airport in Tripoli, but the extent of the damage was not yet clear.