Libya requests help to probe mass graves

Libya is asking for international help to investigate eleven mass graves discovered in the town of Tarhuna, 65 kilometres southeast of the capital Tripoli, APA can report on Tuesday.The mass graves were discovered recently by soldiers loyal to the internationally backed government based in Tripoli.

Tarhuna has been under the control of forces loyal to Khalifa Hafter.

Writing on the official Facebook page of the Foreign Affairs ministry, Libya’s Foreign minister Mohammed Siala urged an international investigations into the circumstances that led to the burying alive of women and children in the town.

Foreign Minister Siala has dispatched a letter to that effect to the UN Security Council calling for the involvement of the International Criminal Court.

The internationally backed government has accused Hafter’s forces of carrying out atrocities in areas under their control and places where they have been fighting to control.

It called on the UN Security Council to take a more a determined stance against such violations which the Foreign minister described as crimes against humanity.

Strife-torn Libya has been controlled by two parallel governments since the overthrow of strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.