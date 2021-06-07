Libya suicide bombing claims two guards

Published on 07.06.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

A bomb blast at a security post in Libya’s southern town of Sabha on Sunday has left at least two security officers dead.Five others were injured in the blast, apparently detonated by a suicide bomber driving a car.

In a statement shortly after the incident, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah described the victims are martyrs and the act as “cowardly”.

He vowed on Twitter that Libya and her allies will pursue and defeat “terrorists and their hideouts” in the country.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Libya has witnessed a decade-old civil war since the overthrow of its strongman Muammar Gaddafi in an armed uprising in 2011.