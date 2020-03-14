Libya takes precaution procedures amid coronavirus

Ministry of education of the Accord Government in the western part of Libya announced Friday the suspension of study for two weeks starting from next Sunday.The ministry said that this announcement comes as precaution procedure after the spread of corona virus in neighboring countries.

In the meantime the Libyan government in the east part decided Friday to suspend study for 15 days at various educational levels among the government plan to confront corona disease and to ensure that it does not reach Libya.

The Libyan government that the situation is under control and Libya has not recorded any case of the disease, and the taken precautions are to prevent the arrival of the disease.

The Libyan government added in its statement that it calls for the closure of some coffee shops and preventing the entry the citizens of countries affected by the disease into Libya as a health emergency plan to prevent the disease from reaching Libya.