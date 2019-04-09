Libya unrest: Turkey wary of danger to civilians

Turkey has expressed disquiet over the fate of civilians caught up five days of vilence in the Libyan capital Tripoli where rebel forces have been attacking positions held by armed militias backing the internationally recognised government.There have been reports of civilian deaths as a result of the conflict since Friday.

“We are deeply concerned about the dangerous escalation that has emerged in Libya with the military campaign to Tripoli. Such attempts will only lead to harm for the civilian population, a drift to instability in the country and hampering of the UN-facilitated political process” sad a statement from Turkey on Tuesday.

Ankara said urged common sense and wisdom to prevail to swiftly decrease the tension and restore calm.

The Eurasian country said it would fully back efforts by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to return peace and normalcy to Libya, attaching importance to the international community’s common stance and resolve to address the ongoing crisis.