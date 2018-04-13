Libyan coastguards rescue migrants off Zawiya

Libyan coastguards have rescued over 100 African migrants off the coastal city of Zawiya west of the capital Tripoli.The official spokesman of the Libyan marine Ayoub Qasem said that a coastguard patrol spotted 137 illegal immigrants on Thursday evening as their rubber dinghies were adrift with their occupants in distress.

He added that among those rescued were 19 women and four children.

The migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa, he said.

Rescued migrants are usually provided humanitarian and medical assistance before they are handed over to authorities in Libya attempting to stop the tide of illegal migration to Europe.

Libyan coastal cities are witnessing rescue operations weekly thanks to regular flows of migrants, a trend which increased exponentially since the 2011 uprising which eroded the authority of the central government to control the country’s borders.