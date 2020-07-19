International › APA

Libyan govt troops deploy ahead of Sirte showdown

Published on 19.07.2020 at 02h21 by APA News

Forces loyal to the internationally recognised government in Libya have been deployed to the city of Sirte ahead of an expected military showdown with troops backing fugitive general Khalifa Hafter, APA learned on Sunday.In a statement the Libyan military say it has been deploying columns of military vehicles since Saturday and some of them have entered the town of Abugrein.

The army which is backed by Russia has since launched Operation Paths to Victory, to wrest control of Sirte and Jufra from Haftar’s forces militias.

Hafter’s men had invaded Tripoli in April 2019 but forces loyal to the internationally backed government beaten them back from their strongholds northwest of the capital. 

Since then the military initiative had swung to troops of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and they have been on the offensive pushing invaders out of the strategic city of Tarhuna.

Haftar is receiving backing from Egypt, France ad UAE.

