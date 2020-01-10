Libyan National Army refused ceasefire initiative offered by Russia, Turkey

General Commander of the Libyan Army issued a statement Thursday evening regarding what it called the Russian initiative for ceasefire in the Libyan capital in which it welcomed the Russian president Vladimir Putin initiative aiming to bring peace.The general command affirmed the continuation of the armed forces efforts in its war on the terrorist groups classified by the international Security Council.

On the other hand it was reported that the foreign minister of the Accord Government Mohamed Sayala met Thursday with the deputy of the head of the UN mission in Libya for political affairs Stephenie Williams and discussed Berlin paths and the Russian Turkish call for ceasefire according to political agreement in Skhirat.

Putin and Erdogan common initiative was accepted by the Presidency Council, the High Supreme Council and the UN envoy Ghassan Salama who called all the regional and Libyan parties to respond positively to ceasefire calls and immediately cease the military operations across Libya to spare the country further bloodshed and to provide relief to its people who are suffering the woes of this war.