Life expectancy in Chad up by seven years

Published on 11.12.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

In its latest Human Development Index (HDI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reported a breakthrough in life expectancy in Chad, which rose from 47 to 54 years, an increase of seven years.By Adam Hassane Deyé

The report noted that Chad’s leap in recent years has improved life expectancy through efforts to improve access to care and build the capacity of health workers.

However, the document noted, women live longer than men with an age difference of two years.

On the other hand, in terms of development, Chad is still poorly ranked, emerging 187th out of 189 countries and territories.

In 2018, Chad’s HDI was 0.401 before rising to 0.298 this year, an increase of 34.6 points.

The UNDP office in Chad welcomed the country’s progress and encouraged the Chadian government to redouble efforts to reduce inequality in all its forms.