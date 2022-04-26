U17 Women’s World Cup: Lionesses Prepare Decisive Encounter Against Zambia

The U17 Lionesses of Cameroon will take on Shepolopo of Zambia on APRIL 30th April, 2022 at the Yaounde Ahmadou Ahidjo Staduim. The match will be the return leg of the second round qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in India.

The encounter will be played by 25 players who are already trianing in Yaounde ahead of the return leg qualifier against Zambia. Selected by the head coach Stephanie Ndzana Ngono who published a list of 25 players who will defend the colors of Cameroon.

These players begun intensive trainig at the Presidential Guard Sports Complex in Obili. Training takes place twice daily under the supervision of the head coach.

As part of the preparation the U17 Lionesses will play friendly matches with some local clubs before the match against Zambia.

The lionesses need a victory or a draw to qualify for the third round of the qualfiers. As much, they will have to go the extra mile in other to win the return leg. An aggregate win for the U17 Lionesses will enable them qualify for fourth round of the qualifiers to face Tanzania if they seal their third round result.

Source: CT