Sport › Football

Happening now

U17 Women’s World Cup: Lionesses Prepare Decisive Encounter Against Zambia

Published on 26.04.2022 at 16h30 by Nana Kamsukom

U17
U17 Lionesses

The  U17 Lionesses of Cameroon will take on Shepolopo of Zambia on APRIL 30th April, 2022 at the Yaounde Ahmadou Ahidjo Staduim. The match will be the return leg of the second round qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in India.

 

The encounter will be played by 25 players who are already trianing in Yaounde ahead of the return leg qualifier against Zambia. Selected by the head coach Stephanie Ndzana Ngono who published a list of 25 players who will defend the colors of Cameroon.

These players  begun intensive trainig at the Presidential  Guard Sports Complex in Obili. Training takes place twice daily under the supervision of the head coach.

As part of the preparation the U17 Lionesses will play friendly matches with some local clubs before the match against Zambia.

The lionesses need a victory or a draw to qualify for the third round of the qualfiers. As much, they will have to go the extra mile in other to win the return leg. An aggregate win for the U17 Lionesses  will enable them qualify for fourth round of the qualifiers to face Tanzania if they seal their third round result.

 

Source: CT

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
knp Published on 22.04.2022

South West Korup National Park

Korup National Park is in the Southwest Province of Cameroon and extends over 1,260 km2 of mostly undisturbed primary forest. It is reputedly one of Africa’s…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top