LiSwati, six foreigners wanted by Interpol for wildlife crimes

A citizen of eSwatini is wanted by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for environmental crimes.Interpol released the names of six other suspects in their red notice to mark World Environmental Day on June 6, stating that Bhekumusa Shiba, aged 39, is wanted for killing a rhino in eSwatini and further removing its horns.

“Interpol’s Fugitive Investigative Support (FIS) Unit in collaboration with the Environmental Security Programme and Command Coordination Centre is appealing to members of the public to pass on any tips on the seven fugitives directly to the Interpol’s FIS Unit via the link on each red notice,” a statement on the website reads.

The other six fugitives are Muk Nam Wong (62) from China for smuggling protected species and their derived products, Nicholus Mweri Jefwa (44) from Kenya for illicitly dealing in wildlife trophies and organised crime, Ergest Memo (34) from Greece for illegal logging in a protected forest, Taulant Memo (33) from Greece for logging in a protected forest and illegally carrying a gun, Guo Qin Huang (42) from China for smuggling protected species and Samuel Bakari Jefwa (29) from Kenya for illicitly dealing in wildlife.

Since 2014 when the Interpol launched Operation Infra Fugitive Roundup and Arrest, the focus was on a total of 139 fugitives who were wanted by 36 member countries for crimes including illegal fishing, wildlife trafficking and trading in illicit ivory.