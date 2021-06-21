Liverpool’s Mane builds, opens hospital in home village

Published on 21.06.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Sadio Mané who had bankrolled a hospital in his native Bambali village in southern Senegal on Sunday inaugurated the health facility located in the region of Sedhiou.By Cheikh Diop

The Senegalese international, has gifted Bambaly with a health facility at a cost of 350 million CFA francs.

The hospital should greatly help to raise the health profile of the locality.

The football star has offered the jewel to the state of Senegal, which will deploy medical staff to the facility.

The health centre, which comes at the right time, will polarise more than 34 villages according to the governor of the region, Pape Demba Diallo.

The infrastructure includes a maternity ward, an infirmary, an operation theatre, a morgue and other rooms dedicated to the treatment of various pathologies.

After funding the building of a CFA150 million high school in 2019, the Liverpool striker continues to make a name for himself in social circles.

“This hospital is built thanks to you and for you the population of Sedhiou,” said Mané, who expressed pride in his ability to contribute to the development of his region.

Mane a child of the region, son of the late imam of the village, intends to support Bambaly in its economic and social development.

His future projects include a post office and a petrol station in the locality.

These numerous activities earned him a visit from President Macky Sall on 10 June.

The Senegalese leader took the opportunity to express his country’s “gratitude” to Mane.