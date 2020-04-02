Lockdown: Accra residents resort to online shopping, courier services for their needs

The Courier services and delivery business are booming in Accra and other cities, which are under lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).The residents, who have been asked to stay home and the exempted categories of workers have resorted to social media and online platforms to shop for items they need.

According to Ghanaian Times report on Thursday, dispatch riders and vans belonging to the operators of these services are delivering various items such as food, detergents, drugs and hand sanitizers to work places and homes of persons who have ordered them.

The services are being patronised by residents in elite communities such as Airport Residential Area, Cantonment, Labone and Dansoman all in Accra.