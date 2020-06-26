International › APA

Lockdown back in parts of Rwandan capital

Published on 26.06.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Lockdown restrictions that were eased in Kigali last week have been reintroduced in some parts of the Rwandan capital.The authorities in the city have ordered residents to remain at home in some districts of Kigali after a spike in new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The areas affected by the new lockdown measures announced by the Interior ministry are Kicukiro and Nyarugenge districts, where residents are being advised to remain at home for at least 15 days, beginning on Thursday.

The ministry said it was reintroducing the lockdown thanks to the professional advise of officials of the Health ministry to be cautious after 21 new cases were confirmed in the capital, since last weekend.

Rwanda, the first country in Africa to go on a lockdown in March has 850 coronavirus cases, from which 385 have recovered and two have died.

