Lockdown: Botswana leader orders probe into police abuses

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged assault of members of the public by police officers who are enforcing lockdown measures.In a statement, Masisi, who is in quarantine for the second time, said he has noted with great concern pictures circulating on social media in which police officers are seen allegedly assaulting two people.

Masisi said the matter has been brought to his and Defence Minister Kagiso Mmusi’s attention and announced that he has ordered a probe into the attacks.

The police officers in question would face stern action as well as administrative sanctions if it is proved that they indeed abused members of the public, Masisi said.

He assured the nation that his government would continue to uphold the rule of law and respect for human rights, and warned that those who violate these tenets would face the full might of the law.