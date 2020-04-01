Lockdown brings power loadshedding relief for S/Africa

Nearly a week after South Africa embarked on a 21-day lockdown in an effort to stop the coronavirus, the country has saved enough electricity to last for three weeks without any power rationing, according to Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Wednesday.The excess electricity has been accumulated due to lack of demand following the nationwide lockdown, which has seen the shutting down of major and minor businesses, the power utility said.

Due to the energy reserves, Eskom has taken some generation units off the grid — but would be available should the need arise, Mantshantsha said.

The power utility was also using this downtime to carry out critical repairs and maintenance work on its network, the official added.

“We are taking advantage of this downturn to carry out critical repairs and maintenance work in our power stations and infrastructure,” Mantshantsha said.

During the lockdown, citizens are not allowed to leave their homes – except under strictly controlled circumstances such as to seek medical care, buy food, medicine and other essential supplies – or to collect social grants.

The lockdown is expected to slow down the pandemic which has killed five people and infected 1,353 so far.

Some 3,000 troops are assisting the South African police to patrol the country’s neighbourhoods to enforce the stay-at-home law.