‘Lockdown’ declared word of the year in S/Africa

The Pan-South African Language Board (PanSALB), in association with media research company Focal Points, have declared “lockdown” as the country’s word of 2020, APA has learnt.Lockdown surpassed widely used words such as ‘Covid-19’ and ‘Jerusalema’ (title of a gospel song which has garnered over 150 million listeners on YouTube) which also were shortlisted for consideration, PanSALB acting chief executive Willie Manana said in a statement made available to APA on Sunday.

According to Manana, “lockdown” was chosen because it captured the “philosophy, mood or preoccupations” as a widely used expression this year.

“We can all attest to the rampage caused by the coronavirus. It is all that we have talked about as we continue to navigate through its unforgiving rage,” Manana said.

He noted that the Covid-19 lockdown “has affected various parts of our lives and continues to do so – in how we conduct business, our social interactions and cultural practices.”

“Lockdown” became a household word in South Africa following the declaration of the National State of Disaster on 15 March, Manana said, when it suddenly became a topical issue and part of everyday vocabulary. The country subsequently went on lockdown on 27 March.

“There is no argument that the lockdown had changed the way we live and has opened up a whole new world that has made it possible for us to work in the comfort of our own homes,” Manana said.

He added: “Reaching just under half a million (486,224) mentions in print, broadcast, online and further mentions on social media and in everyday conversations – all accumulated in just over six months – we dare say the word/term ‘lockdown’ is a worthy winner.”