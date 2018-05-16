London-headquartered explorer to begin oil, gas exploration in Cameroon

London-headquartered Bowleven, a big explorer in central Africa’s oil and gas sector, has announced to start a drilling campaign on the Etinde field in Cameroon in coming days

Bowleven has a 25 per cent of interest in Etinde block, located in the Douala Basin, offshore Cameroon, while its partners New Age and Lukoil own 37.5 per cent each.

The exploration works in Etinde is expected to start by the end of May 2018. According to the company, the equipment for the exploration works have been borrowed from Vantage Drilling for 150 days.

The drilling activities in Etinde are a part of Bowleven’s ambitious aim to discover more oil and gas exploration activities in central Africa. This is also in line with the Cameroon government’s plan to ramp up exploration and production scenarios in the country, to add value to its economic development agenda.

Bowleven has a significant presence in central Africa’s oil and gas fields. In 2017, the company signed a farm-out agreement with Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG) for a production sharing contract (PSC) for the Bomono Block, which is located in the onshore extension of the Douala Basin and is characterised by numerous surface oil seeps as well as a strong gas presence.

Source: Oil Review Africa