Lusaka: Fugitive cop on the run after gun rampage

A police officer in the Zambian capital Lusaka is on the run after going on a deadly shooting spree on Saturday.Lcal reports on Sunday said despite a manhunt by the police, Constable Jackson Mwanza was still at large after allegedly shooting to death two people and wounding the same number of people in Chainama suburb of Lusaka.

The fugitive cop is also believed to have stabbed a student at Chainama Health College with a knife after suspecting him of going out with Mwanza’s girlfriend.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo said Mwanza had gone on the rampage between 7am and 8am on Saturday evening.

Constable Mwanza fled as fellow cops closed in on him and he has not been seen since.