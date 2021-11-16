Macky Sall memoire receives rave reviews in Arab world

A renowned Egyptian columnist, Souleymane Juda is impressed with the Arabic version of President Macky Sall’s book, “Le Senegal au Coeur” (Carrying Senegal in the Heart). By Souleymane Juda

In February 2017, at a government summit meeting, whose organization in Dubai is overseen by Minister Mohamed El Kerkawi, announced that Senegal’s Minister of Health Mrs. Awa Marie Coll Seck had won the world’s Best Minister award.

Her success carried a “message” to the rest of the health ministers in the region and abroad, each of them benefiting from her experience so that they can be in considered for the award in future.

A few days ago, I read Senegalese President Macky Sall’s book “Le Senegal au Cœur,” and I understood why his Minister of Health was the best holder of this accolade.

Since taking office in 2012, the Senegalese president has prioritized the level of public spending, with health and education at the top of the list.

He allocates 7 percent of the GDP to education, and focuses on two things. One is the teacher and the textbook.

As far as the teacher is concerned, President Macky Sall adheres to the celebration of Teachers’ Day every year, and insists on attending it, regardless of his busy schedule.

He personally gives annual awards to teachers who distinguish themselves by their skills.

In Egypt, the current constitution dedicates 6 percent of the gross national product to spending on education.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi had announced three priorities: health, education and culture.

The book “Memoires de Sall” (Sall’s Memories) was published in Casablanca by the Cultural Center of the book, translated by Professor Imam Hassan Seck and edited by Professor Abdallah Mohamedi.

And the day Macky Sall got elected, he became his country’s fourth president since its independence.

His predecessors were Presidents Leopold Sedar Senghor, Abdou Diouf and Abdoulaye Wade.

Sall’s book tells how his mother sold her anklets to pay for his studies in high school.

And when he moved on to high school, she sold what she wore on her hands and on her neck in gold and silver so that her son could continue his studies.

This is the case in Egypt for many mothers who struggle to give their children meaningful education.

This is certainly human instinct more than a Senegalese or Egyptian behavior.

President Macky Sall, an engineer in geology, describes himself as a liberal with a social orientation, which means that he cares for the ordinary people and defends their cause.

This is evidenced by the fact that he resides in his own house, and refuses to take up residence in the presidential palace.

And because he is African in the soul, he believes that the liberation of the African continent should be achieved through the setting up of the United States of Africa.

Every time this dream crosses his mind, he realizes that the 54 countries on our continent are rich and only need to embody the dream of President Sall.