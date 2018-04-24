Macky Sall pledges 700M fCFA to Senegalese farmers

President Macky Sall said Monday evening in Dakar that his government will provide funding to the tune of 700 million CFA francs “from next week”, to allow farmers to better feed their livestock.“In the context of livestock food security, 700 million CFA francs will be provided next week for the livestock rescue operation,” the Senegalese head of state said.

Sall was speaking at the reception ceremony of more than 1,000 pieces of farm machinery, including tractors, worth 32 billion CFA francs.

The agricultural equipment was acquired under a bilateral cooperation arrangement between Senegal and India.

Sall said the funds are aimed at complementing the “already very important” efforts devoted to the livestock sector, which is one of the levers of the national economy.

The Senegalese head of state also took the opportunity to recall that the Senegalese state had allocated, since 2012, 5 billion CFA francs to purchase farm equipment for various small and family-run farms.

According to Sall, this financial windfall had served “to subsidize up to 70 percent” the acquisition of such equipment and agricultural tools.

“For large farms, our fleet of tractors has been enriched with nearly 2000 tractors acquired between 2012 and 2017, with a 60 percent grant.”

“I urge the government to intensify its efforts to make our country the breadbasket of West Africa, and especially to make it soon a rice exporting country,” he added.