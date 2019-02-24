Macky Sall wins Senegalese vote in China

Published on 24.02.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Senegalese living in China who have been taking part in Sunday’s presidential election in their country have voted in favour of President Macky Sall.According to the results released in Beijing, incumbent Sall polled 56 votes, Ousman Sonko 30, Idrissa Seck seven, Madikeh Niang two, Elhaji Issa Sall two votes.

There was no invalid vote.

The counting of the votes took place at the Senegalese embassy in Beijing in the presence of agents of the candidates except Elhaji Issa Sall who did not have a representative there.

229 Senegalese were registered as eliglble voters in China with a total of 95 casting their vote.

Polling opened in Beijing at 8am local time and closed 6pm.